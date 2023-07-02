Jharkhand: JAC made rules for private schools and colleges, arbitrariness will be banned

Ranchi. Private school-colleges (Class 9th to 12th) of the state affiliated to Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will now be run like government schools-colleges. For the first time, manuals have been made for teaching, conducting classes, conducting examinations and administrative arrangements in recognized private schools and colleges. Four years after the formation of the full Jack Board, a meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Board President Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato. In this meeting the said rules were approved. After the implementation of this new rule, everything from classes to examinations in the private schools and colleges of the state will run according to the timetable of the government schools.

1,000 educational institutions affiliated to Jack Board

According to information, about 1,000 educational institutions in the state are affiliated to the Jack Board. Jack has included permanent and temporary recognized high schools, inter colleges, madrasas and Sanskrit schools. Till now these schools and colleges were conducting classes and conducting examinations as per their convenience. Apart from the examination taken by Jack, there was no uniformity in the examinations taken at school and college level. In such a situation, many types of technical problems were coming. Looking at these problems, Jack has made a new rule.

Classes will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Under the rules, classes in affiliated private schools-colleges will start at 9:00 am like government schools-colleges and will continue till 3:00 pm. This time table is from July 1 to March 31. From April 1 to June 30, the classes will run from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. There is a separate routine for 11th and 12th. It will be mandatory for teachers to make biometric attendance. School-colleges will have to register the institute on e-Vidya Vahini portal through DEO.

Instructions given for enrollment of children from ninth to 12th

Provision has also been made regarding enrollment of children in the new rules. Instructions have been given regarding enrollment from class 9th to 12th. A provision has also been made in the school to include regular and independent students in the examination. The admission register will be closed on 30th September of the academic session in which students are enrolled. It will be the responsibility of the DEO of the concerned district to close the admission register.