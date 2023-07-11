Jharkhand: Jewelery worth 1.5 lakh was cheated by cheating an elderly woman, police engaged in investigation

Deoghar: By stopping the toto of an elderly woman who was returning to her residence from Toto after worshiping at Gopal Krishna Temple located in Bihari Lal Chakraborty Lane of Nagar Police Station area, four-five miscreants cheated and fled away with jewelery worth about one and a half lakh. On reaching home, that woman Sumitra Devi came to know about the fraud, then along with her son reached the city police station to complain. In this regard, he has demanded action by giving a written complaint to the city police station in-charge.

cheated jewelry

According to the information, Sumitra Devi was returning from Gopal Krishna temple to her residence in Bawanbigha locality. In the same order, four-five people stopped his Toto near Kutchhi Dharamshala, calling themselves police. After this, they started saying that why have you gone out wearing gold ornaments in such a crowd. After this, the miscreants asked to remove the jewellery. When the Toto driver intervened, they started scolding him too.

Sawan 2023: On the first Monday of Sawan, the grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba with 101 lamps, the campus echoed with the chanting of Bol Bam

Police engaged in investigation

They cheated two gold bangles, a chain and a ring from Sumitra. By dodging, the miscreants kept the real gold jewelery opened by Sumitra with them and tied the fake bangle wrapped in paper to the pallu of the woman’s saree. After reaching the residence, when the said elderly woman opened the pallu tied to her saree, she found a fake bangle wrapped in paper. The cost of the swindled jewelery has been said to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. Till the news is written, the police of the city police station is engaged in the investigation of the case.

Jharkhand: 641 women raised the urn on the anniversary of Shri Shiv Shakti Temple, installation of the urn and Rudrabhishek on July 10