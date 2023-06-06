Jharkhand: Jharkhand State Coordination Committee meeting will be held on June 10 under the chairmanship of Shibu Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand State Coordination Committee meeting will be held on June 10. Shibu Soren is its chairman. Under his chairmanship, a meeting will be organized at his residential office in Morhabadi, Ranchi. The time of the meeting has been fixed at 11 o’clock. This information has been given by the Cabinet Secretariat and Monitoring Department (Coordination).

Shibu Soren is the chairman of the Jharkhand State Coordination Committee.

A 9-member Jharkhand State Coordination Committee has been constituted under the leadership of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Central President and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. Its 4 members have been given ministerial status. Shibu Soren has been made the chairman of the committee, while Congress state president Rajesh Thakur, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fagu Besra, Vinod Pandey and Yogendra Mahato have been made members. In this committee, cabinet ministers Alamgir Alam, Satyanand Bhokta have been included as special invitees in the Hemant Soren government, while Bandhu Tirkey has been made an invitee.

He has got the status of minister

Rajesh Thakur, Fagu Besra, Vinod Pandey and Yogendra Mahato have the status of ministers. He is getting all the facilities that are available to the minister. His tenure is of three years. This committee has been formed to explore the possibilities of development in the state and to establish coordination with the development plans of the state according to the aspirations of the people, but no meeting has been held for a long time.

From time to time Jharkhand State Coordination Committee will give advice to the State Government.

The office of the Jharkhand State Coordination Committee will be in the residence of the chairman of the committee.

Jharkhand State Coordination Committee meeting will be held every month.

Jharkhand government will provide secretarial assistance to the committee.