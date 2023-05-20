Jharkhand: JMM leader Vinod Kumar Pandey gave membership to these leaders including Jhapa’s Sunil Surin

Ranchi: Leaders and workers of several other parties, including the Congress, took membership at JMM’s central camp office at Harmu on Saturday. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s senior leader Vinod Kumar Pandey gave party membership to many leaders including former member of Simdega’s Bangru Panchayat Samiti and Jhapa leader Sunil Surin.

Former member of Simdega district’s Bangru Panchayat Samiti and Jhapa leader Sunil Surin, along with many leaders joined JMM on Saturday. Senior party leader Vinod Kumar Pandey got the membership in JMM’s central camp office at Harmu. He said that people’s faith in the party’s principles and leadership of Dishome Guru Shibu Soren and Working President Hemant Soren has increased. This is the reason why leaders and workers of other parties are joining JMM.

Among those who took membership of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, former chief of Pakartand Ramon Ba, Simdega district secretary of Congress Taramani Soreng, former district council member Roshni Kullu, former block president of Thathaitangar Jyoti Dang, Congress leader Babulal Badaik and many workers are included. Under the leadership of JMM Simdega District President Anil Kandulna and District Secretary Safiqul Islam Khan, all the leaders and workers took the membership of JMM. All of them had reached Ranchi from Simdega to take membership.

