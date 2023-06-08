Jharkhand: JMM’s Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed concern over the situation in Manipur, demanded imposition of President’s rule

Jharkhand News: Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed concern over the situation in Manipur. He urged the Central Government to remove the Chief Minister of Manipur and immediately impose President’s Rule. Condemning the incident of three people being burnt alive in an ambulance in Manipur, he said these things while talking to journalists at the party office.

Manipur incident heart breaking

Supriyo Bhattacharya said that this incident of Manipur is heart-wrenching. This incident took place when the Home Minister of the country went to Manipur on 29th June and returned on 31st June. Returning, the Home Minister said that there is peace in Manipur. Now there is no violence. Within a week of his return, 85 Kuki villages were torched. Violence is taking place against the tribal Kuki tribe in Manipur. They are being murdered. Houses are being burnt because he is a tribal there. Said that everyone knows that Manipur is a state covered in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. He has got parliamentary armor. Despite this, the BJP government handed over the state to the fire. This clearly shows that even if you make a tribal President, BJP is determined to erase the identity of tribals from the country.

The center should make a policy keeping in mind the tribal-native

He said that BJP talks about governance and discipline. What is the condition of law and order in his state, it is not hidden from anyone. Wherever there is BJP rule, murder is emerging as a protected act. In UP, an accused is shot in the court itself. A few days before this, a criminal was shot dead in police custody. Such incidents are happening under the patronage of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He said that the Government of India will have to formulate policies at the center keeping tribals, dalits, natives and minorities at the national level.

Jharkhand: Due to poverty, the body of a daughter of Simdega could not come from Delhi, the village was a victim of human trafficking

Bangladeshi infiltration propaganda is being investigated

In the matter of investigation by issuing a letter on behalf of all the DCs of the state regarding Bangladeshi infiltration, Supriyo said that this matter was being raised continuously in the Vidhansabha under propaganda. Orders have been given regarding the Bangladeshi infiltration case only to investigate this propaganda. In the test, milk will turn into milk and water into water.