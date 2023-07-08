Jharkhand: Kalash Yatra will start on July 9 on the seventh anniversary of Shri Shiv Shakti Temple, 600 women will lift the urn

Ranchi: Preparations are being made to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Shri Shiv Shakti Temple of New Madhukam (Road No. 5H) located on Ratu Road, Ranchi with pomp. Kalash Yatra will be taken out on July 09 (Sunday) at 9:30 am. About 600 women will lift the urn in this. Kalash Sthapana, Bedi Pujan and mass Rudrabhishek will take place on 10th July, the first Monday of Sawan. Bhandara will be held in the evening on 11th July. Acharya Pandit Kedar Nath Mishra will perform the puja. There will be devotional awakening in the night on 12th July. This information was given by Shri Shiv Shakti Mandir Committee President Arbind Kumar Mishra.

Committee constituted for the successful organization of the annual festival

Devotees were busy preparing till late Saturday night to celebrate the seventh anniversary of Shri Shiv Shakti Mandir with great pomp. Devotees kept preparing for the Kalash Yatra. Kalash Yatra will be taken out on Sunday morning at 9.30 am. About 600 women will lift the urn in this. Shri Shiv Shakti Mandir Committee President Arbind Kumar Mishra told that a committee has been formed for the successful organization of the seventh anniversary of the temple. There are Ram Babu Das, Akhileshwar Prasad Singh, Manikant Jha, Mahendra Sharma, Damodar Verma, Vindhyachal Pandey and others in the Margdarshak Mandal. Executive President-Anuj Soni, Vice President-Rajeev Verma, Ashok Soni, Treasurer-Janardan Prasad, Co-Treasurer-Harinarayan, Sanjeev, Temple Operations Incharge-Manoj Mishra, Publicity-Ajay Soni, Rajesh Soni, Stage Operations-Pravin Mishra, Ashok Mishra, Vipin Kumar. Rahul, Shivam, Kanhaiya, Vanshi, Akash, Mohit, Babulal, Kavi, Ravi, Kaushal, Chandan Jha, Bhaskar, Paintal, Santosh Verma and others have also been given responsibility. Santosh Gupta has been made head of Bhandara and temple arrangements.

Rat Trap, a film on coal workers, won the Satyajit Ray Silver Award for Second Best Documentary Award.

This is the anniversary program

09.07.18- Mangal Kalash Yatra

10.07.18- Kalash Sthapana, Bedi Poojan and Rudrabhishek together

11.07.18- Bhandara in the evening

12.07.18-Bhakti Jagran in the night.

Jharkhand: ED summons Mithilesh Kumar Singh, called for questioning on July 10 Shiv Shakti Temple anniversary news