Jharkhand: Kharsawan’s daughter got help from CM Relief Fund, MLA Dashrath Gagrai handed over a check of one lakh rupees

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash: Nakul Mahato, a resident of Narayandih village of Bitapur panchayat of Kharsawan block, received an assistance of Rs one lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment of his daughter Devika Mahato. Nakul Mahato will be able to get his daughter Devika treated with this amount. Kharsawan MLA Dashrath Gagarai handed over a check of one lakh to Nakul Mahato on Wednesday. On the initiative of Kharsawan MLA Dashrath Gagarai, Nakul Mahato has received this amount from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment of his daughter.

Nakul’s four-year-old daughter is undergoing treatment at Mercy Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Please tell that Nakul Mahto’s four-month-old daughter Devika Mahto is being treated regularly at Mercy Hospital in Jamshedpur. Due to weak financial condition of Nakul Mahato, he was facing difficulties in the treatment of his daughter. On this, MLA Dashrath Gagarai made a meaningful effort and requested the Chief Minister of the state, Hemant Soren, to provide grant for medical treatment.

Taking quick action on this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren provided one lakh rupees for the treatment of Nakul Mahato’s daughter Devika Mahato from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. Here, MLA Dashrath Gagarai wished daughter Devika to get well soon and assured all possible help to the family.