Jharkhand: Khunti police gets success again, 4 Naxalites including PLFI area commander arrested, many weapons recovered

Khunti, Chandan Kumar: Khunti District Police is getting continuous success against Naxalite organization PLFI. District police along with CRPF 94 battalion have arrested four Naxals including PLFI area commander. Along with this, many weapons and vehicles have been recovered from him. SP Aman Kumar gave this information to the journalists.

Naxalites arrested from the desert forest of Jariagarh

SP Aman Kumar told that on the basis of secret information, all four Naxalites were arrested from the Regde forest of Jariyagarh police station area. On May 20, he burnt JCB in Kotegsera village. Some Naxalites involved in the JCB burning incident have already gone to jail.

The arrest of these Naxalites

The arrested Maoists include PLFI area commander Prashant Kumar alias W, Nitish Gop, Mithilesh Gop and Bahan Gop alias Nand Kumar Mahto. The police recovered from it a pistol of 7.65 mm, a country-made pistol of .315 bore, three bullets of 7.65 mm, two of .315 bore and eight of 5.56 mm, four mobiles, PLFI pamphlets, a car with donation receipt and Auto seized.

Prashant was made area commander before Dinesh Gop

The SP told that just before the arrest of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope, Prashant Kumar was made the area commander and was given the responsibility of the area. There are already three cases registered against the arrested Prashant Kumar. At the same time, a case is also registered against Mithilesh Gop alias Mithun in Torpa police station.

His participation in the arrest campaign

In the arrest operation, ASP Ramesh Kumar, Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari, Assistant Commandant Rajendra Bhandari, Inspector Digvijay Singh, Jariagarh police station in-charge Pankaj Kumar, Rania police station in-charge Satyajit Kumar, Torpa police station in-charge Manish Kumar, Puani Jaydev Kumar Sarak, Pritam Raj and armed forces were involved.