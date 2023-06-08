Jharkhand: Koderma police reveals businessman’s murder, murder for money, one accused arrested

Jharkhand News: The Koderma police has revealed the murder of Nawada Navalshahi resident Shankar Kumar Saav father Lalo Saav on June 3 in Raidih of Nawalshahi police station area. In this, the accused Pappu Kumar Mehta father Jaynarayan Mehta resident of Bigha police station Navalshahi, involved in the murder, has been arrested. Along with this, the knife used in the murder case has also been recovered. This information was given by ASP Praveen Pushkar during the press conference organized in the auditorium of Superintendent of Police on Thursday.

what is the matter

The ASP told that Pappu Kumar Mehta, the accused who carried out the murder, used to drive an auto and was in financial crunch for a few days. The accused knew that the deceased Shankar Saav used to do business of buying different types of food grains from people and then selling them and whenever he went out to buy food grains, he used to have a lot of money at that time. On the day of the incident, when Shankar Saav went out to buy food grains, Pappu Mehta, who was already doing Reiki, offered him to buy iron in Masnodih and took him to Masnodih. On reaching Raidih, the deceased stopped to have a little doubt. Meanwhile, seeing the opportunity, Pappu Mehta attacked him five times with a knife from behind. Due to this he died. However, in the meantime, seeing a bike coming, the accused fled without taking the money.

A team was formed under the leadership of ASP

The ASP said that after the incident, on the written application of the brother of the deceased, a team was formed to investigate the case by registering case number 38/23. Navalshahi police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh, SI Kumar Shivam, Domchanch police station in-charge Abdullah Khan, ASI Neeraj Kumar and technical cell members were included in the team.

The accused had fled to Delhi after the murder

He told that after the murder, the accused had fled to Delhi. After the involvement of the accused was found during the investigation, the accused returned from Delhi on Wednesday under pressure from the police. As soon as the information was received, the police officer involved in the team raided and arrested the accused. Apart from ASP, police inspector Awadhesh Singh, Navalshahi police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh, SI Kumar Shivam etc were present in the press conference.