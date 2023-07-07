Jharkhand: Krishna Saha did illegal mining in Chapande mountain, also has connection with Pankaj Mishra

Krishna Saha did illegal mining in an area of ​​6.47 acres of Chapande mountain. Two laborers died during illegal mining in this area. During the investigation of Krishna’s bank accounts, cash deposits of more than Rs 19 crore have been confirmed. To continue illegal mining, he gave Rs 25 to 30 lakh in cash to Pankaj Mishra. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has given information about these facts in the PMLA court.

The ED told the court that Krishna Saha had got mining lease in plot numbers-44, 45P, 47 and 52 of Chapande Mauza. Its area was 6.13 acres. The lease period is from February 2, 2015 to April 1, 2025. The Consent to Operate (CoT) was renewed by the Pollution Control Board on 24 March 2021. In the investigation of the mining done by Saha, it was found that he had done mining in 12.60 acres. In this way he has mined more than his lease area of ​​6.47 acres. Mining done in this area is illegal.

The rest of the accident took place on the night of Friday-Saturday during illegal mining. Two laborers died in this. An FIR has been registered in connection with this accident at Ranga police station. Krishna and two of his employees have been named accused in this. In the FIR, it has also been alleged that the dead bodies were removed from the spot without informing the police. ED has also accepted this FIR for investigation.

Krishna Saha sent to jail, ED will interrogate for five days



The ED presented mines businessman Krishna Saha, accused of illegal mining and money laundering, in the PMLA court on Thursday. The court sent him to Birsa Central Jail, Hotwar in judicial custody. In the court, ED asked for remand of seven days for questioning Krishna Saha. However, the court gave five days’ remand to ED.

Four people have been arrested in Sahibganj



Four people have been arrested earlier during the investigation of illegal mining in Sahibganj. The names of Pankaj Mishra, Bachchu Yadav, Prem Prakash and Pashupati Nath Yadav are included in this. During the investigation of Krishna’s activities, his relation with Pankaj Mishra has been found. During the investigation, it has been confirmed that more than Rs 19 crore cash has been deposited in Krishna’s bank accounts.

Various methods have been adopted to launder this income from illegal mining. It has been found in the investigation that this accused transferred five lakh rupees on 26 March 2021 and five lakh rupees on 29 March 2021 in Pankaj Mishra’s bank account (23420100000444). Apart from this, he paid Rs 25-30 lakh in cash to Pankaj to continue his illegal mining activity.