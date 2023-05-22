Jharkhand: Laborer commits suicide due to financial crisis in Dhanbad

Sindri (Dhanbad), Ajay Upadhyay. Munmun Singh (35 years), son of Shivji Singh, a resident of Nutandih township under Gaushala OP area, Sindri, Dhanbad district, committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. Munmun used to do daily wages. On the basis of information, Gaushala OP police reached, took the dead body in possession and sent it to SNMMCH Dhanbad for postmortem.

In relation to the incident, Kunti Devi, the wife of the deceased Munmun told that due to lack of money, Munmun was leading a life of poverty and some houses had outstanding dues for work. On Sunday evening, she went to her maternal home located at Gaushala. On returning home on Monday, I saw that husband Munmun was swinging from the iron angle fixed in the ceiling with the help of her scarf. Munmun’s legs were folded on the bed in the house.

He told that on Sunday evening a young man named Deepak Singh had received a call and he was abusing. Meanwhile, due to a quarrel between husband and wife, I had gone to my maternal home. On the basis of information, ASI Kunal Mishra of Gaushala OP reached the spot and sent the dead body to Dhanbad for postmortem after doing panchnama. The deceased has left behind a full family including two sons. Gaushala OP in-charge Vikas Kumar Mahato told that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. Further action will be taken on receipt of written complaint.

