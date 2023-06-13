Jharkhand land scam case: Who is the real owner of the land occupied by the army? The lawyer had prepared fake documents

Jayant Karnad is also not the real owner of the land occupied by the army. Advocate Himanshu Kumar, with the help of wrong and fake documents, declared the land as the property of his ancestors and made him entitled to rent by a judicial order. After getting the right to collect rent, Jayant Karnad sold this land to 14 people for Rs 2.55 crore with the help of a total of 16 sale deeds. Out of this amount, Rs 1.20 crore was taken by the lawyer who helped Jayant. Three other people also took Rs 9 lakh. Jayant got Rs 1.26 crore. ED has disclosed this after investigating the purchase and sale of the said land.

Jayant Karnad does not have any documents:

ED had called Jayant Karnad for questioning on summons. During interrogation, it was learned that Jayant may have described it as his maternal grandfather’s property, but he did not have any documents related to it. He claimed that this property belonged to his maternal grandfather B Mukund Rao. Mukunda Rao has only one daughter, Malati Karnad, who is Jayant’s mother.

Jayant does not even have a succession certificate to stake his claim on this property. During interrogation, it was learned that advocate Himanshu Kumar had collected necessary documents for his claim on the land. The documents were wrong. However, on the basis of this, Himanshu Kumar gave Jayant the right to take rent from the army. The lawyer did not present the correct facts in the court.

Changed the name of the owner of the land by falsifying the document



The ED, while examining the document related to the claim of ownership of the land, found that on page number 29 of Register-II, the name of B Mukund Rao was recorded as the raiyat of MS plot number 557. The order for mutation in Rao’s name was given on the basis of mutation case number 1298R27/60-61. In the investigation, it was found that in the register-two of Badgain circle, this mutation has been mentioned to be of the city zone.

The city circle was asked in connection with this mutation case. The Zonal Officer of the city zone, while replying to the ED’s letter dated May 23, 2023, wrote that the state government had constituted the city zone only on October 25, 1970. The city circle started functioning from 14 April 1971. That’s why there is no question of this mutation case being related to the city zone. During the investigation, the ED sent Badgain’s Register-2 to the Gujarat-based forensic lab in the light of the court’s order.

After examining page number 249 of Register-2, the lab confirmed the name of B. Mukund Rao to be written by erasing the earlier writing. The forensic lab has written in its report that the ink with which the name of B Mukund Rao has been written on page number 249 of the register does not match with the ink of other handwritings.

These people bought land from Karnad



amount check number date name

60.00 Lakh 283708 4-2-2019 Himanshu Kumar Mehta

60.00 Lakh 283707 7-2-2019 Himanshu Kumar Mehta

2.50 Lakh 252251 2-2-2019 Shrestha Mehta

2.50 Lakh 283709 2-2-2019 Manjushree Patra

Mahato P Dev 4.00 Lakh 283710 7-2-2019

CA Naresh Kejriwal's wife also bought land



Jayant received Rs 50,640 towards rent arrears from the year 1998 to 2008. He took rent from the army till December 2021 in Bank of India account number 450110110002549. Meanwhile, in January 2019, Jayant sold the land occupied by the army to 14 people for Rs 2.55 crore. The names of Maya Kejriwal, wife of CA Naresh Kejriwal, accused of money laundering, and Deepshikha Dhanuka, wife of big businessman late Rajkumar Dhanuka, are also included in the land buyers. After the sale of the land, in the first week of February 2019, out of this amount, Rs 1.20 crore was taken by the lawyer who helped him. Apart from this, Manjushree Patra, Shrestha Mehta and Mahato P Dev took a total of nine lakh rupees.