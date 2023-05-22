Jharkhand: Life imprisonment, 90-90 thousand fine to 12 convicts in the case of lynching of a retired soldier in a land dispute

Deoghar, Falguni Marik Kushwaha. Retired soldier Diwakar Jha was attacked and beaten to death with sticks and rods in a dispute over land in Shankari village of Jasidih police station in Deoghar. In this case, the court of ADJ (two) Sanjeev Bhatia sentenced 12 convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 each. The incident took place on July 25, 2014 and on the statement of the driver, case number 177/2014 was registered at Jasidih police station. In this, Laxmi Narayan Das, Shyam Ramani, Sandeep Ramani, Bhairo Ramani, Nitay Ramani, Saraswati Devi, Raju Ramani, Pramod Ramani, Babua Ram, Dhananjay Verma, Manu Ramani and Manoj Ramani were made accused. All the accused are residents of Shankari village of Jasidih.

According to the FIR, the soldiers were building their house on the land given to them by the government and had come with their driver Sunil Kumar Yadav to inspect the construction work by car. During this, the accused armed with weapons surrounded the retired soldier and set his car on fire regarding the land dispute. In the same sequence, the retired soldier was killed on the spot with sticks and rods and also broke the wall of the house under construction. In this sequence, mobile and ATM cards were also snatched. After registering the case, the police completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet. The case was committed and sent to PDJ’s court for session trial. ADJ 2 was sent to the court of Special Judge Sanjeev Bhatia for trial by the court of PDJ.

In this court, public prosecutor in-charge Shivakant Mandal got the testimony of 10 people from the prosecution side and was successful in proving them guilty. Advocate Rajkumar Sharma was also on behalf of the informant as an ally. A total of 13 people were named as accused in this case, in which one of the accused, Manu Das, died during the trial and his name was dropped from the case. All the 12 convicts were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. Along with this, a fine of Rs 90 thousand was imposed on each. In case of non-payment of this amount, two years rigorous imprisonment will have to be served separately.

