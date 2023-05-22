Jharkhand: Life imprisonment to 5 convicts in Reva Rana’s murder case in land dispute, 50-50 thousand fine

Deoghar, Falguni Marik Kushwaha. ADJ (two) Sanjeev Bhatia’s court sentenced five convicts in the famous Reva Rana murder case, Babumani Yadav, Meghu Yadav, Kamal Yadav, Rajendra alias Ravindra Yadav and Mahendra Yadav, to rigorous life imprisonment. Along with this, the culprits were fined 50-50 thousand rupees. In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year separately. All the accused are residents of Sikdardih and Panchukura villages. The informer of this case is Nundhan Rana, a resident of Sikdardih village.

During the hearing of this case, public prosecutor in-charge Shivkant Mandal got the testimony of 20 people from the prosecution side and was successful in proving them guilty. According to the registered case, the informant was going to Mauja Panchkura by bike along with his brother Reva Rana. When Agar reached near that mouza, one and a half dozen people surrounded the bike and shot and killed Reva Rana on his head. Also threatened to kill his brother. There was a dispute regarding the land. It is mentioned in the case that the accused were trying to take possession of the land belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community by forging papers, which was opposed by Reva Rana. This incident took place on 22 February 2019 near Sikdardih.

In this case, Babumani Yadav, Putul Yadav, Gopal Yadav, Nandkishore Yadav, Rajkishore Yadav, Shrikant Yadav, Vakil Yadav, Brahmadev Yadav, Ravindra Yadav, Mahendra Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Mahato and Gagan Mishra were nominated and seven-eight unknowns were made accused. Police filed the charge sheet after completing the investigation. The case was committed and sent to the sessions court, from where the case was transferred to the court of ADJ 2 for trial. The arguments of the prosecution and the defense were heard in the court. The above verdict was pronounced after finding the five accused guilty of murder and other sections. All the sentences will run concurrently. Nundhan Rana, the informer of this scandal, got justice after four years of struggle. The trial of other accused is going on separately.

