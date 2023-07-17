Jharkhand: Life imprisonment to 6 convicts in murder case in Koderma, 5 years imprisonment to one convicted of possessing carbine

Jharkhand News: Hearing the case of a person named Fayaz Ansari being kidnapped in a dramatic manner, taken to Araria in Bihar, murdered and thrown in the forest with the aim of hiding the evidence, the court of Koderma Additional District and Sessions Judge-III Tarun Kumar on Monday convicted six convicts. sentenced to life imprisonment. Along with this, a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the convicts Anand Paswan, Abdul Habib Miyan, Maqsood Alam, Shivanandan Kumar, Nehru Paswan and Mohammad Imtiaz. In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo additional rigorous imprisonment for two years.

March 14, 2013 event

It was told that the court found him guilty of concealing evidence under 201 IPC and imposed three years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. Whereas, life imprisonment in 364 and a fine of Rs 25,000. Along with this, under Section 27(7-1) of the Arms Act, seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed. All the sentences will run concurrently. The matter is of March 14, 2013. Tilaiya police station case number 65/13 was registered regarding the incident.

Testimony of 22 people

While conducting the prosecution in the court, the public prosecutor PP Mandal demanded maximum punishment from the court, while advocates Anwar Hussain, Deepak Sahu and Tarun Lal presented arguments on behalf of the defense side. During this, all the 22 witnesses were examined. After hearing the arguments of both the parties and perusing the evidence on record, the court found the accused guilty and fixed the sentence and imposed a fine.

what is the matter

Deceased’s brother Mohd Azhar father Mohd Idreesh Jhalpo resident had said in a statement given to Tilaiya police station that his brother had asked him to drop him at Tilaiya Samanto petrol pump as he had to go to Ranchi to make a passport. He was dropped near the Samanto petrol pump at seven in the morning. Brother had said that the one whose passport is to be made is bringing a Bolero. He will go to Ranchi with her and return by evening. At around eight o’clock in the night, she called her brother’s number, then another person picked up her phone and said that she was in the bathroom. Call back after a while. After a while, when I called, my brother’s mobile switched off. After searching for two-three days, he filed an application in Tilaiya police station and registered a case. The police got to the bottom of the matter by connecting each link and arrested all the six accused involved in the incident.

Accused of possessing carbine sentenced to five years

On the other hand, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge convicted the accused of illegally possessing indigenous carbine and bullets and sentenced him to imprisonment for five years. Along with this, a fine of 20 thousand rupees has also been imposed. In case of non-payment of fine amount, additional punishment will have to be faced.

Police recovered indigenous carbine and bullet near Nawadih

According to the information, in the year 2015, the Dhab police station raided Nawadih in the police station area. During this, a country made carbine and bullet were recovered from Sanjay Hansda’s father, late Lalo Hansda resident of Nawadih. The police sent the accused to jail. Later, the case was heard under ST-150/15 Dhab police station case number 2/15. On the basis of evidence on the statements and records of the witnesses, the court convicted the accused Sanjay Hansda under Section 25(1) (1-A) of the Arms Act and imposed a sentence of five years and a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to deposit the amount of fine will result in additional imprisonment of six months. Whereas, under section 26(2)/35 of the Arms Act, a sentence of five years and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed. In case of non-payment of fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

