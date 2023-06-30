Jharkhand: Life imprisonment to three convicts, including Lokesh Chaudhary, in the murder of businessman brothers in Ranchi, read full news

Ranchi, Ajay Dayal: In the double murder case of famous businessman brothers Hemant Agarwal and Mahendra Agarwal of Ranchi, the court sentenced Lokesh Chowdhary and three convicts to life imprisonment. Along with this, a fine of 30-30 thousand rupees was also imposed on all three. All the three convicts were sentenced in the court of Additional Justice Vishal Srivastava on Friday. Please tell that on March 6, 2019, the businessman brother was shot dead.

Please tell that on June 26, 2023, the court of Justice Vishal Srivastava found Lokesh Chaudhary, Dharmendra Tiwari and Sunil Singh guilty of murder. Whereas, in this case, another accused Ravi Shankar Lal was released by the court. Blitz Singh, the fifth accused in the Bandhu murder case, is still absconding. The date of hearing was fixed on June 30 on the point of punishment of all the three convicts including Lokesh Chaudhary.

According to the scheduled date, on Friday, June 30, 2023, the court of Justice Vishal Srivastava of Ranchi, announcing the sentence against the three convicts, pronounced life imprisonment. At the same time, a fine of 30-30 thousand rupees was also imposed. In this case, Assistant Public Prosecutor Ved Prakash and his colleague Siddharth Singh presented 19 witnesses in the court on behalf of the prosecution.?k

On March 6, 2019, businessman brothers Mahendra Agarwal and Hemant Agarwal were shot dead. Lokesh Chowdhary, head of a news channel, along with Blitz Singh, Dharmendra Tiwari, Sunil Singh and driver Ravi Shankar Lal were accused of murder. Please tell that on the day of the incident, both the brothers had gone to the office of a news channel located at Ashok Nagar Road Number-1 to collect Rs.5 lakh dues from their house in Lalpur, Ranchi. On not returning home till late night, the family members of both the brothers lodged a missing complaint at the Lalpur police station.

On March 7, 2019, an FIR was lodged against five people in Argora police station.

On June 4, 2019, the police filed a charge sheet in the court

On August 29, 2019, charges were framed against Blitz Singh, Dharmendra, Ravi Shankar and Sunil

Lokesh Chaudhary surrendered in the court on December 9, 2020.