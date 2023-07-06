Jharkhand: Loco running workers protest against dismissal in front of Gomo’s crew lobby, warn of agitation

Gomo (Dhanbad), Benktesh Sharma: Slogans were raised during the protest in front of the crew lobby on Thursday under the aegis of All India Loco Running Staff Association branch Gomo. A protest was held against the sacking of the crew of Adra Railway Division. During this, the people protesting warned of agitation on behalf of the association if there is no investigation in this matter.

Loco and assistant loco pilot were dismissed from service

DB Deen, Zonal Assistant General Secretary of All India Loco Running Staff Association while addressing the loco running staff said that a loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot were booked under black law 14(2) for passing red signal in Adra Railway Division a few days back. ) has been dismissed from service under There was no investigation in this matter. This completely shows the arbitrariness of the railway administration.

There is anger among the loco running personnel

He said that if the incident has happened then it should also be investigated. Action should be taken if found guilty after investigation. This law is of British era which has expired long back. Under pressure, railway officials are working to sack the loco running employees for passing the red signal under the same law. Railway administration has started a completely unilateral action. Due to which there is a lot of resentment among the loco running employees. Against this law, Black Day was celebrated on Thursday in all the depots of Indian Railways.

Movement warning

The members of the association said in clear words that if this black law is not abolished and there is no investigation on the dismissal of two loco running employees in Adra Railway Division, then they will be forced to do a big movement. Arvind Kumar, Vijay Kumar, AK Mandal, RD Sah, Abhay Kumar, Shashank Kumar, Rajeev Ranjan, Ravi Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Blitz Paswan, Ajit Prasad, Shubhankar Prasad, Shri Krishna, Kamran Jaffer etc were present on this occasion.

what is demand

Railways have been demanded to withdraw 14(2) black law. Along with this, the demand for punishment of dismissal in the case of passing the red signal, the dismissal of the loco running employee of Adra Railway Division under 14(2) is the main demand.