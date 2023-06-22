Jharkhand: Lyricist Vinay Tiwari is engaged in preserving the Khortha language through graffiti

The whole country is celebrating Tribal Pride Day on the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Jharkhand government honored poet, writer, director and Khortha language resident of Rowam village of Dhanbad district Lyricist Vinay Tiwari Continuously engaged in the conservation, promotion and development of Khortha language. For this they are taking the help of graffiti. He believes that with this initiative, along with the present generation, the future will also be strongly connected with the language and culture.

Save the endangered Khortha language words

With the theme of ‘Learn Khortha language and save the extinct Khortha words’, the pictorial school is getting ready. graffiti school A unique program to preserve the endangered language of the Khortha community is being run by ‘Vinay Tiwari Khortha Development and Research Center’ Rovam Dhanbad. The aim of Khortha lyricist Vinay Tiwari is to enrich the distinctive art culture of Jharkhand, to empower the villagers socially, economically, educationally and culturally.

These people are helping Vinay Tiwari

Krishna Kumar Tiwari, Uttam Mukherjee, actor Aman Rathore, treasurer Rajeev Tiwari, folk singer Ghanshyam Mahto, Dhruv Chaubey, Priyatam Kumar Pappu of Khortha Films, Sameer Mandal, Patron of ‘Vinay Tiwari Khortha Development and Research Center’ organization in the successful operation of Khortha School. Rajranjan Tiwari, Rudrapratap Tiwari have important roles. The work of carving beautiful paintings on the walls has been done by well-known painter Dinesh Das and his associate Umesh Ravidas.

Vinay Tiwari is teaching people three languages ​​simultaneously.

Giving knowledge of Khortha language in sports

This mural is based on the composition and compilation of famous Khortha writer, poet and director Khortha lyricist Vinay Tiwari in India and abroad. Vinay Tiwari told that the purpose of making graffiti is to give knowledge of Khortha language to the children of the society through beautiful pictures while playing. Their culture has to be saved. Along with pictorial representation of words used in colloquial language, translation has also been done in Hindi, English and Khortha language. The knowledge of Khortha language is decreasing in the new generation.

People speak Hindi instead of Khortha at home.

Vinay Tiwari said that today people are talking in Hindi instead of Khortha in their homes. If this situation continues, then the Khortha language will disappear soon. Regional and tribal languages ​​have also been included in the list of endangered languages ​​by UNESCO. Therefore, Khortha language can be easily preserved through graffiti. Khortha lyricist Vinay Tiwari said that language is not just a medium of expression. It is also an important means of society’s identity, construction, development and social and cultural identity.

600 languages ​​of the world have become extinct

According to the United Nations, the total number of languages ​​spoken in the world is around 6,900. The number of speakers of 90 percent of these languages ​​is less than one lakh. According to UNESCO, about 600 languages ​​have disappeared in the last century and it is disappearing at the rate of one language every two weeks. It is believed that if languages ​​are not preserved, 90 percent of the world’s languages ​​will disappear before the end of this century.

