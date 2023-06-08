Jharkhand: Mahavir Yadav surrendered in Koderma court under increased pressure from the police, was absconding in many cases

Jharkhand News: Mahavir Yadav, who was absconding on charges including mercilessly assaulting the family of Yadutand resident Raghunath Modi of Tilaiya police station area under Koderma district, surrendered dramatically in the court on Thursday. After surrendering, the court of CJM Vaishali Srivastava sent the accused to jail in judicial custody. It was informed that an FIR was registered against Mahavir Yadav in the past in cases of assault, obstructing government work and other matters.

what is the matter

The events started on 15 May. Late Prasadi Modi, father of Yadutand resident Raghunath Modi, had filed an application in the police station complaining about assault, vandalism and molestation of women. According to him, they were constructing the basemate inside the house. In the meantime Rajkumar Yadav’s father Chhatu Yadav, Mahavir Yadav’s father Late Khedan Mahto, along with their son, nephew and 40-50 other people reached there by creating an unnecessary gathering and with the intention of killing three doors of my house while abusing and abusing. Breaking it all the people entered inside. During this, the accused also assaulted the people of the house.

The victim’s family had to take shelter in the police station

During this, the accused broke the almirah etc. while injuring the family members. Along with this, a demand of 50 thousand rupees was also made as extortion. If not given, death threats were also given. After this incident, the victim’s family was forced to take shelter in the police station for some time.

Jharkhand: Koderma police reveals businessman’s murder, murder for money, one accused arrested

Outrage in a certain section against Mahavir Yadav

There was a lot of resentment in a section after the incident. Especially anger was being seen among the people against Mahavir Yadav. People alleged that Mahavir Yadav often harasses the land taker in Yadutand area by demanding extortion. People also alleged that along with the system, some other people are protected by him. That’s why he is not being arrested. On last June 5, Vaish Samaj had staged a sit-in protest at the district headquarters regarding this issue. Questions were also being raised on the role of the police in this whole episode. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning around 11 am, Mahavir Yadav reached the court and surrendered.

police seized two buses

Before Mahavir Yadav surrendered, the police reached his house in Yadutand in the morning. The police camped here for a long time. After this, two buses were seized citing that they were parked in the no parking area. The police brought the seized vehicles with them. A crane was also called for this action.