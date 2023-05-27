Jharkhand: Major action against drug dealers, cough syrup worth 7.74 lakh seized, 2 including drug dealer sent to jail

Hansdiha (Dumka): Police of Hansdiha police station area of ​​Dumka district has taken major action against drug peddlers and recovered 43 boxes of cough syrup worth Rs 7.74 lakh. Along with this, the police arrested Rajesh Ranjan and Israel Ansari and sent them to jail. The recovered cough syrup is not being used for cough or phlegm complaints but is being used by the youth for intoxication. SDPO Shivendra gave this information on Saturday.

Jail to two including drug dealer

In a press conference held at Hansdiha police station on Saturday, SDPO Shivendra said that SP Amber Lakda had received information that a large quantity of drugs used for intoxication by Mo Israel Ansari, owner of Chand Medical Hansdiha, in the residential house of Rajesh Ranjan, Hathgarh, Hansdiha. Cough syrup has been kept. When a raid was conducted on this information, 43 boxes of Onrex cough syrup were found in Rajesh Ranjan’s house. There were 120 bottles in all the boxes, which were of 100-100 ml. In this, a total of 5160 bottles of Onrex cough syrup were recovered. SDPO Shivendra, Hansdiha police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh, investigator Sachin Kumar Mishra, ASI Gopal Prasad Sah, constables Manish Kumar, Sudarshan Kumar Sen and Prakash Soren were involved in the raids conducted in the case.

Rajesh Ranjan is a resident of Shastrinagar Godda

Police has arrested the owner Rajesh Ranjan of the house in which such a large quantity of cough syrup was raided along with Mo Israel Ansari, the owner of Chand Medical’s Hansdiha. Rajesh Ranjan (42 years) father late Ramesh Mandal is a resident of Shastri Nagar Godda and is currently living in Hathgarh of Hansdiha, while Israel Ansari (32 years) father late Akbar Ansari is a resident of Hansdiha. Both have been arrested by the police and sent to jail.

Case has been registered under NDPS Act

In the case of recovery of 5160 bottles of Onrex cough syrup worth Rs 150, against the landlord Rajesh Ranjan and drug dealer Israel Ansari, the police have invoked sections 8C and 21C of the NDPS Act, sections 420, 120B, 272, 273, of the IPC. Case number 32/23 has been registered under 414 and 34.