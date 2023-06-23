Jharkhand: Man of primitive tribe Paharia community drowned in deep water with son and daughter, daughter’s body recovered

Ranishwar (Dumka): A man who went to bathe in the water behind the youth hostel near Dhajapada of Masanjore Dam drowned in deep water along with his son and daughter on Friday afternoon. On receiving information about the incident, Masanjor police station in-charge Sugna Munda reached the spot along with the police force and called the divers. Divers have recovered the body of the daughter. It is being told that after some time after drowning in the water, the dead body of the girl came floating above the water. Till now the father and son have not been recovered. Police later called more divers from Neruapahari, but the bodies could not be recovered as it was evening. Their names are Ranjit Pujhar (33 years), daughter Jhumki Pujhar (four and a half years) and son Arun Pujhar (3 years).

The deceased belonged to the primitive tribe Paharia community

According to the information received, Ranjit Pujahar (33 years) had gone to bathe with daughter Jhumki Pujahar (four and a half years) and son Arun Pujahar (3 years). Ranjit Pujhar was handicapped and belonged to the primitive tribal Paharia community. He was the sole earner of the family. Nisha Pujharni, wife of the deceased, told that Ranjit used to catch fish in the water of the dam along with the people of the village. He used to survive somehow. Kamli Pujharni, the mother of the deceased Ranjit, told that Ranjit’s father had passed away 22 years ago. That was the shelter. Now the mountain of sorrow has broken in front of the family. Out of two sons and two daughters of Ranjit, both the younger sons and daughters have drowned. Elder son Varun Pujahar (8 years) and elder daughter Pinky Pujahar (6 years).

Went to the dam water by taking the children on the tube

Ranjit’s wife Nisha Pujharni told that she along with her husband and younger son and daughter had gone to bathe in the water of the dam. She was cleaning the cloth by turning back towards the water on the shore. Her husband, son and daughter were taken on a tube and went into the water of the dam. Somehow the tube lost its balance and fell into the water, drowning all of them in deep water. Due to the deserted place and due to afternoon, there were no people around. It was too late to reach the basti from the dam. The police have taken the body of the girl child into custody. On getting information about the incident, a crowd of people gathered around. On getting the information, former minister and BJP leader Dr. Lois Marandi also reached the spot.

