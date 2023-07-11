Jharkhand: Mandar of Raidih will get GI tag, will be recognized across the country

Raidih, (Gumla), Khurshid Alam: Mandar of Jarjatta village located in Raidih block of Gumla district will get GI tag. So that the Mandar of Gumla can be recognized in the whole country. Along with this, the Mandar of Gumla should be sold in the whole country. Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav visited Jarjatta village on Monday. Where he came face to face with the people and got to know the condition of the people. While inspecting the mandar being built in Jarjatta village, understood the process of making mandar. Took information about making Mandar and selling it and the profit from it.

Gulab Ghasi, Virsai Ghasi, Chunu Ghasi, Ranjit Ghasi, Lalu Ghasi, Baldev Ghasi, who made mandars of the village, showed the entire process of making mandars to Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav and told that we all make mandars by investing capital from our homes. Sell ​​it in the market, fair or festivals. This makes our livelihood. Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said that the work has been started to give Mandar of Jarjatta village a different identity in the whole country. The process of getting GI tag for this mandar has been started. Due to which the identity of this mandar will be made in the whole country and our block Raidih and district Gumla will also be known as mandar.

center will be built in the village

DC said that a center will also be built in the village. Where the people of the village will collectively form a group and work to make a mandar. You will easily be able to sell the mandar made by your own hands and increase your income. The land for setting up the center has also been verified. BDO Amit Kumar Mishra was instructed for further work. Villagers including BDO Amit Kumar Mishra, Chief Martha Ekka, Meshpal Ekka, Baldev Ghasi, Chunu Ghasi, Ranjit Ghasi, Lale Ghasi, Gulab Ghasi, Virsai Ghasi were present on the occasion.

Mandar GI tag in jharkhand