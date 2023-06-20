Jharkhand: Mango laden pickup collided with truck, two died on the spot

Dumka, Abhishek Kumar. A painful road accident took place on Monday late night near Aamtalla village on the Dumka-Pakud main road. 2 people died in this accident. The accident happened when a mango-laden pickup collided with a truck running in front.

this is how the accident happened

According to the information, a mango laden pickup van was coming from the direction of Pakur. Meanwhile, being uncontrolled, the pickup hit the truck moving ahead. How severe the collision must have been, it can be estimated from the fact that the entire bonnet of the pickup vehicle had entered the back of the truck and was completely flattened. In this painful accident, the driver and helper of the pickup vehicle died on the spot.

Police reached the spot, the body was removed with the help of a crane

As soon as the information about the road accident was received, station in-charge Aman Raj reached the spot along with the police force. After which, by somehow moving the truck forward, the buried part of the pickup was pulled out. Then with the help of a crane, the pickup was brought to the police station while removing the dead body. Till the time of writing the news, the dead could not be identified. At present, the police is engaged in the investigation.

