Jharkhand: Manisha murder case disclosed in Dumka, Soutan got her murdered by giving supari of two lakhs, three people arrested

Jharkhand Crime News: Police has disclosed the murder case of Manisha of Hansdiha, who runs a beauty parlor in Dumka’s Rasikpur. His murder was done by Asha Devi, wife of Prakash Mandal alias Jaiprakash Mandal. Manisha had become Asha’s sister-in-law, which she could not tolerate. Meanwhile, when he came to know that Manisha had become pregnant, he got his cousin brother-in-law to kill her. Asha had given a betel nut for two lakh rupees to get Manisha murdered. Apart from conspirator Asha Devi involved in the incident, the police arrested cousin brother-in-law Pitambar and another associate Lakhpatia and sent them to jail.

Areca nut killer out of reach of police

Disclosing the matter, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra told that Manisha’s second husband, Asha Devi, the first wife of Prakash Mandal, a resident of Charkapathar police station Saraiyahat, had hatched the entire conspiracy of murder. When Prakash’s first wife came to know that Manisha had become pregnant. Since then she was engaged in a conspiracy to remove Manisha from the way. In this, he took along his 22-year-old cousin, Pitambar Mandal, resident of Jhalar, Bandhuvkura, Banka district, and through him, betel nut was given. For this, Pitamba took the help of Muntaj Ansari alias Lakhpatia, a resident of Baniyara of Hansdiha police station area. However, Lakhpatia did not fire the bullet, but the betel nut killer was someone other than him, who is still out of the grip of the police.

what is the matter

The SDPO said that on Saturday, Pitambar Mandal took Manisha for a four-wheeler excursion to Masanjore Dam. Pitambar and betel nut killer were also with Manisha in the car. After roaming around for the whole day, after having dinner at Riya Raman Hotel in Dumka, they came to Dumka city. During that time, Pitambar talked about taking Manisha to Hansdiha and killed her while coming from Dumka to Hansdiha. It was told that Manisha was sitting on the back seat of the car with the betel nut killer. The incident of murder is being told near Nonihat.

The car used in the murder was also recovered

Police have recovered the green colored car used in the murder from Jarmundi. Police Inspector Sanjay Suman, station in-charge Hansdiha Rohit Kumar, station in-charge Ramgarh Arvind Kumar, station in-charge Saraiyahat Vinay Kumar, SI Sachin Kumar Mishra, Khurshid Alam, Anand Kumar Saha, ASI Anuranjan Minj, Rajesh in the team formed to investigate the matter. Paswan and others were involved.