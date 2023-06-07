Jharkhand: Many youths joined AJSU in Kharsawan, emphasis on strengthening the organization on grass root

Jharkhand News: Kharsawan assembly level meeting of AJSU party was organized at RCD guest house of Kharsawan under Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Presiding over the meeting, District President Sachin Mahato said that the workers should work unitedly for the strength of the organization. Describing the state government as a failure on every front, he said that the Chief Minister should be asked why the Guman with which Johar had gone on the yatra was closed. What was the basis of the Johar Yatra? The truth is that by promising 1932, 2023 was implemented.

Expected development of the state did not happen on Hemant government

He said that more than three and a half years have passed since the formation of the government in Jharkhand, but the expected development could not happen. He appealed to convey the failures of the government to the people. Said that only AJSU party can fulfill the dream of education, greenery and development.

Many youths joined AJSU

In the meeting, under the leadership of Kuldeep Boipai and Basudev Sahu, many youths from different political parties joined the AJSU party. District President Sachin Mahato welcomed everyone by garlanding them. In the meeting, Lakshmi Tanti was elected as the district president of OBC Mahila Morcha, Tapan Pradhan as the working president of Kharsawan block and Mo Lukman as Kharsawan panchayat president.

Emphasis on strengthening the organization on the grass root

In the meeting, it was mainly decided to strengthen the organization on the grassroots and to take the policies and principles of the party to the masses. Discussions were held on connecting the youth with the organization, agitation for the solution of public problems and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections.

Lack of policy and determination of the state government: Satya Narayan Mahato

At the same time, Satya Narayan Mahato, the central secretary of the AJSU party, who reached the meeting, said that there is a lack of policy and determination in the state government. Hemant Soren’s government of the state could not implement a single policy clearly in three and a half years. Neither the policy was made nor the youth got jobs. At the same time, Executive District President Ramratan Mahato said that the development of the state has stopped. The state government is doing the work of deceiving the youth. He emphasized on connecting youth and women with the organization. District Vice President Shiv Kumar Sah, ST Morcha Executive District President Roop Singh Munda, Krishna Mahato, Durga Charan Mahato, Angur Mahato, Shambhu Mandal, Anil Dey, Lalji Jarika, Alok Kumar, Tapan Pradhan, Mo Lukman, Dilip Gop were mainly present in the meeting. etc. were present.