Jharkhand: Matriculation and Inter Science result may be released today, read latest update

Ranchi. The result of Matriculation and Inter Science Examination-2023 can be released on Tuesday. Jharkhand Academic Council has almost completed the preparation for result publication. The result can be released after 2:00 pm. This year, 4.33 lakh candidates appeared in the matriculation examination and about 75 thousand candidates appeared in the intermediate science examination.

Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Science students’ wait is over now. Today on Tuesday, the result of Matriculation and Inter Science Examination-2023 can be released. Candidates can check their results on Jharkhand Academic Council’s website jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, 4.33 lakh candidates appeared in the matriculation examination and about 75 thousand candidates appeared in the intermediate science examination.

JAC Board Result 2023: When will the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exam results be released, see updates here

After the results of Matriculation and Inter Science, the results of Inter Arts and Commerce will be released. Both these results are also likely to be released by the end of this week. The matriculation and inter exams started from March 14, which lasted till the first week of April.

President Draupadi Murmu will come to Deoghar on May 24, there will be police everywhere, such is the preparation to welcome t)JAC ‌Board 10th class Result 2023