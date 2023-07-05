Jharkhand: Milk route will be made to promote milk production, cows will be distributed

Deoghar News: Jharkhand’s Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has said that milk route will be made and cows will be distributed in Sarwan and Sona Raithadi. Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh gave this information while listening to the problems of the villagers at Sarwan bus stand during the field visit. He said that farmers will be given a separate bonus of Rs.3 in the purchase of milk. He told that the survey work has been done in 25 villages of Sarwan and Sonarayathadi by Milan Kumar Mishra, in-charge of Deoghar Dairy of Jharkhand Milk Federation and employee Kaushalendra Kumar. The Agriculture Minister said that a target has been set to collect 5000 liters of milk from both the blocks. A collection center will be made for this. During this, the villagers demanded the repair of Hatia shed, on which the Agriculture Minister assured to repair it without delay.

At the same time, the villagers also complained to the Agriculture Minister that due to the negligence of the Zonal Office, the villagers were not getting the benefit of disaster management. On the occasion, the Agriculture Minister instructed the CO to provide disaster relief to the people affected by the fire. In this sequence, the Agriculture Minister went to Mahtodih village and listened to the problems of the people there too. On the occasion Chief Mubarak Ansari, Chief Diwakar Paswan, 20-point members Arjun Hazra, Shakeel Ansari, Mukesh Rao, Pankaj Kumar, Youth President Sanjay Dutta, Sikandar Yadav, Shambhu Hazra, Ranjit Rai, Deepak Jha, Anil Raut, Chhotu Singh, Mukesh Rai, Rohit Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, Ranjit Yadav, Vijay Rai, Sunil Raut, Saiful Ansari, Shahbaz, Madan Rai, Sonarayathadi 20-point president Najbul Ansari, Jagannath Paswan, Nilesh Kumar were present.

Met the relatives of the deceased leaders and the injured

During the field visit, Agriculture Minister reached Sursura village and met the family members and expressed condolences on the demise of late Congress leader Fouladi Miyan. During this, the Agriculture Minister reached Nawadih village and held a meeting with the members of the Jalsa Committee. The Agriculture Minister discussed with the members regarding the smooth functioning of Jalsa. At the same time, met the family members of Ashok Yadav, who was injured in a road accident in Manigarhi Chowk, and inquired about their well-being. In this sequence, the problems of the villagers were heard at Chandana Lakhoria turn.

