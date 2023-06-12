Jharkhand: Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon reached Khunti, participated in the review meeting, gave many instructions

Jharkhand News: Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon, who reached Khunti to attend the meeting of the 20-point program implementation committee, discussed in detail the work being done by various departments. Instructed to solve other problems including drinking water immediately.

20 point program implementation committee meeting

A meeting of the 20-point program implementation committee was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning and Finance, Commercial Taxes, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Dr. Rameshwar Oraon. In this meeting the works being done by various departments were discussed in detail. Whereas, Khunti DC informed about the progress of the schemes.

Instructions for timely completion of schemes

On this occasion, Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon directed to complete the schemes on time. In the meeting, instructions were given to repair the damaged chapanal in the urban areas soon and make tanker arrangements at necessary places. Along with this, instructions were given to complete the urban water supply scheme in 45 days. He directed to solve the problems of drinking water immediately. During this question was also raised on the water problem of rural areas.

Demand of MLA Neelkanth Singh Munda

At the same time, MLA Neelkanth Singh Munda asked to promote agricultural activities, to complete Dobha’s scheme, to implement Prime Minister’s housing schemes. The problem of drinking water was discussed specially in the meeting. Questions were raised on the slow pace of the urban water supply scheme and the digging of roads at various places. In Gayatri Nagar, the matter of setting up a solar tank without boring came to the fore.

Questions raised on the works of Jal Nal Yojana, DC asked for investigation

The executive engineer of PHED informed about the tap water scheme of Jal Jeevan Mission. On this, the members complained that the water tap scheme is not working properly anywhere. The minister directed to set up an investigation team to probe the Jal Jeevan Mission. On this the DC said that a team of district and block coordinator will be formed in every block. DFO Kuldeep Meena, DDC Nitish Kumar Singh and others were present on the occasion.