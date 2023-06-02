Jharkhand: Minor gang-raped after being kidnapped in Gumla, case registered against 5 youths

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Five youths have gang-raped a minor girl in Gumla. The age of the victim is 15 years. Kidnapped from the wedding ceremony and raped her. The accused have also assaulted the victim. Along with this, he has threatened to kill if he tells the police and the villagers. Due to the threat, the victim came to the police station a day later and informed about the incident. After this, the police have registered a case and started a raid campaign to arrest the accused. Sameer Oraon and Brij Oraon of Dhodhra village and three other youths have been made accused.

beaten up

Family members told that there was a wedding ceremony in the village on 31 May. At eight in the night my daughter had gone to the village to participate in the wedding ceremony. Dancing was going on in the marriage ceremony in the neighborhood. where the girl was standing. Meanwhile, Sameer Oraon and Brij Oraon of Dhodhra village forcibly made the girl sit in a scooty and abducted her by holding her mouth with her hand. After this, three other friends were called by calling from mobile. After that, the five youths raped the girl in turn in the village garden. The garden was deserted as it was night. The family members have requested to take legal action.

Raids intensified to arrest the accused

In this regard, SHO Manoj Kumar said that on the application given by the victim’s family, the police has registered an FIR. At the same time, the victim has been given medical treatment at Gumla Sadar Hospital. Raids have been intensified to arrest the accused.