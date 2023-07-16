Jharkhand: Minor gang-raped twice in Kokar, four including two minors arrested

Ranchi: A case of gang rape of a 12-year-old girl living in Kokar has come to light twice in six months. Sadar police have arrested four accused in this case. Apart from two minors, these include Shubham Paswan (19) resident of Subhash Chowk of Kokar and Chetan Kumar Singh (19) resident of Tunki Tola. For the first time the victim was gang-raped four-five months ago and for the second time on July 13. The victim’s father informed the Sadar police about the incident on Friday late evening.

Under the leadership of Sadar police station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahato and Khelgaon police station in-charge Manoj Mahto, the team raided till late night and arrested the four accused. Medical examination of the victim was done at RIMS on Saturday. After this he was sent to CWC. The victim can be produced in the court on Sunday. Whereas, the adult accused were sent to jail. While the minor accused were sent to the juvenile home.

What’s in the FIR

The victim’s father has said in the FIR lodged at Sadar police station that on July 13, my daughter was playing near the house. When she did not return home in the evening, the family kept searching for her till late night. But he was not known. On Friday afternoon at 3:00 pm, a boy living near the house saw my baby girl with two-three boys in Kokar Bazar. After that he brought the girl home with him. Asked the girl where was she till now? Then she said that she had gone to the birthday party. On repeated questioning, the girl told that apart from Shubham Paswan, Chetan Kumar Singh, two other boys took her behind Kokar Devi Mandap with them. Then did wrong with him. The father has also mentioned in the FIR that the four had gang-raped the girl earlier also.

