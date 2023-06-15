Jharkhand: Minor girl student raped and murdered, body recovered from forest, clothes scattered

Chatra, Deenbandhu. A case of murder of a minor after raping her has come to light in Chatra district Lavalong police station area. Chatra police has recovered the dead body of a minor girl from Hargadi Potam forest. After which the police sent the dead body to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Regarding the incident, the villagers say that the girl student was raped before being murdered. However, the police is probing the matter.

relatives found the dead body in the forest

Here, the family members of the incident are in bad condition by crying. The minor was a class 11 student of Kasturba Vidyalaya Lavalong. The villagers told about the incident that the girl student was at her home due to summer vacation in the school. On Wednesday, she had gone some distance from the village to listen to the doorhi from home. When he did not return home till evening, the relatives started searching for him. During the search late evening, the girl’s dupatta and her other clothes were found scattered at many places. His dead body was lying at some distance. After which the information of the incident was given to the police.

Search continues for those involved in the incident

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Chatra police reached the village in the night itself and took the dead body into custody. After which the body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. At present, the people involved in the incident are being searched. The station in-charge told that very soon the people involved in the incident will be arrested and action will be taken against them.

