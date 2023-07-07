Jharkhand: Mithali Sharma, assistant registrar of Koderma zone, arrested for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Koderma Bazar: Mithali Sharma, assistant registrar of Koderma circle in the Cooperative Department, was arrested red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Hazaribagh team on Friday while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Mitali Sharma (father Mukesh Sharma), a resident of Bada Bazar, Hazaribagh, was taking bribe from Rameshwar Prasad Yadav (father late Mangan Yadav, resident Garhai Pathaldiha), a member of the management committee of Koderma Vyapar Mandal Sahyog Samiti Limited, in his office room itself. After arresting Mitali Sharma, ACB took her to Hazaribagh. Mitali Sharma’s first posting is being told in Koderma. She was caught taking bribe in the first posting itself.

There was a demand of 20 thousand rupees

According to the information, Rameshwar Prasad Yadav had given an application to ACB, in which he said that he is a member of the management committee of Koderma Vyapar Mandal Sahyog Samiti Limited. Koderma Vyapar Mandal is the nodal agency for seed distribution. On June 16, 2023, Cooperation Registrar Mitali Sharma inspected the Board of Trade. After inspection, he asked for clarification. In this regard, when he went to meet the assistant registrar, madam said that if he wants to avoid clarification, he will have to pay Rs 20,000. They didn’t want to bribe. Therefore, an application was given to the Superintendent of Police, ACB Hazaribagh for necessary action. In such a situation, after verification regarding the application, ACB Hazaribagh police station case number 05/23 was registered. After this, in the presence of the Magistrate of ACB Hazaribagh, the trap team on Friday arrested Mitali Sharma red-handed while accepting a bribe of ten thousand rupees.

ACB took second action in 11 days

Let us tell you that earlier on June 27, a forest guard was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau Hazaribagh team for accepting a bribe of Rs. ACB has taken this second action in the district within 11 days.

