Jharkhand: Mobilization of JSLPS personnel in Hazaribagh, demand for early fulfillment of five-point demands

Jharkhand News: A meeting was organized by the Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employees Federation on Sunday in Hazaribagh under North Chhotanagpur division. In this meeting, five points were discussed regarding keeping the requisite demand from the government to all the employees of JSLPS and re-implementing the previously implemented service which has been immediately canceled by the department.

demand for confirmation

It was told in the meeting that the family group insurance of JSLPS personnel has been given in the HR manual of the institute, but the insurance has ended only three months ago. Despite this, it has not been renewed yet. At the same time, a demand was made to make all the employees of JSLPS permanent in the Rural Development Department.

Demand for internal promotion in JSLPS

A demand was raised in the meeting that just as salary restructuring of Level 7 and 8 employees of JSLPS has been done, similarly the salary of Level 5 and 6 employees should be restructured. Apart from this, the way promotions are done in other departments by taking internal examination within the department, in the same way there should be internal promotion in JSLPS.

Hundreds of livelihood workers were present

At the same time, it was told that there is a lot of work pressure on the personnel of JSLPS. Due to this the workers are going through mental agony. A demand was made in the meeting to reduce the pressure of excessive work. State President of Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employees Federation Rajesh Ranjan Dubey, Joint Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Former Organization Minister Ram Vilas Singh, State President of Jharkhand State Livelihood Employees Association cum Vice President of Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Federation Shiv Kumar Singh, as chief guests in this meeting. State Secretary Mo. Tahir Alam, State Treasurer Sudeep Kumar Gupta, State Media Incharge Anshuman Kumar Saha, State Legal Advisory Committee members Bhaskar Mahapatra, Rajpati Mahato, Deepak Kumar Singh, Piyush Ranjan, Vinay Kumar, Jitendra Chaudhary, Jitendra Singh, Janaki, Anjani , Anil, Amardeep, Chandan along with 600 livelihood workers were present from all the seven districts of North Chotanagpur, Hazaribagh, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Koderma, Dhanbad, Chatra and Giridih.