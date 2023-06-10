Jharkhand Monsoon 2023: IMD told that there will be pre-monsoon rains in Jharkhand from June 12, still there will be heat wave?

Jharkhand Weather Forecast: The people of Jharkhand are expected to get relief from the heat after two days i.e. from Monday. IMD has said that pre-monsoon rains will start in Jharkhand from June 12. During this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in the north-eastern and central parts of the state.

Monsoon knocks in Northeast as well

Let us tell you that the monsoon reached Kerala on Thursday with heavy rains. Monsoon knocked in the Northeast on Friday. Meteorologists estimate that the rain may increase further from Saturday. There is a possibility of 70 to 110 mm of rain on Sunday and Monday in many areas of North Bengal and Sikkim.

Weather expected to change in Jharkhand

Here, the weather is expected to change rapidly in the next few hours, whose partial effect can be seen in Jharkhand as well. In fact, the IMD has expressed the possibility of the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensifying further in the next 24 hours. It is being said that its partial effect can be seen in Jharkhand.

how long will the heat wave last

However, the weather forecast is also that the people of Jharkhand will not get relief from the heat for the time being. The havoc of heat will continue for the next three-four days. The maximum temperature of almost all the districts of the state will remain around 40 degree Celsius. Here, according to the Meteorological Center, light to moderate rain may occur in many areas of the state from June 11. At the same time, pre-monsoon activity will be seen from June 12. In such a situation, it can be said that people will not get complete relief from the heat even during pre-monsoon. The department has told that only after June 15, people in the entire state are expecting slight relief from the heat.

In view of the current severe heat, the Meteorological Center has issued an advisory-

If necessary, leave the houses between 11 am and 3 pm.

Wear light colored loose cotton clothes.

Cover your head, use a hat or umbrella.

Drink enough water, drink even if you are not thirsty.

Schedule a cooler time of day for tough work.

Keep the cattle inside the house from 11 am to 4 pm.

Jharkhand Monsoon 2023: Monsoon will knock in Jharkhand on June 15, will enter via Santal Pargana