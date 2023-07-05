Jharkhand: Mother-daughter killed due to highwa in Bodam, East Singhbhum, angry people block road

Jharkhand News: Mother and her two-year-old daughter, who was riding on a scooty, died on the spot after being hit by a highway near Bota Pulia under Bodam police station area under East Singhbhum district. In this incident, Iftekhar Ahmed, a resident of Azad Basti, Mango, who was driving a scooty, narrowly escaped. Angry people blocked the road after the incident.

Incident happened while coming from Dhanbad

Patmada DSP Sumit Kumar, Circle Inspector Mohan Kumar and station in-charge Dhananjay Baitha reached the spot, tried a lot to convince the police family, but their only demand was that the driver and owner of the highway should be brought to the spot, only then my wife and daughter The dead body of will be allowed to be lifted. In relation to the incident, Iftekhar Ahmed, a resident of Mango Azad Basti, told that after the Bakrid festival, he had gone to meet his grandfather in Dhanbad by scooty with his wife Rukhsaw Parveen and his two-year-old daughter Ariba Ahmed. This accident happened on the way back to Jamshedpur. He told that with the help of local villagers, Haiwa was captured.

what is the matter

It was told that one highway was going from Patmada to Jamshedpur by touching another highway, while families riding scooty were walking comfortably on the side of the road. Meanwhile, a highway pushed the scooty, due to which the wife and child sitting behind the scooty fell on the road. On the other hand, Iftikhar Ahmed, who was driving the scooty, was thrown into a bush far away along with the scooty. Meanwhile, the rear highway crushed the mother and daughter who fell on the road, due to which both of them died on the spot. After this incident, the family member is in bad condition by crying.