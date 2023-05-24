Jharkhand: Munger assistant loco pilot Manish Kumar dies after being hit by South Bihar Express

An assistant loco pilot died in Jharkhand. He was a resident of Bihar. It is being told that located in West Singhbhum Chakradharpur Railway Division Rourkela Senior Assistant Loco Pilot (SALP) Manish Kumar (31) of a container CTCS goods train was killed after being hit by the South Bihar Express train at K Tunia station. He was originally a resident of Bikki Ice Mile East Azimganj Haveli, Kharagpur, Munger (Bihar).

Goods train came from Rourkela to Tunia

The incident happened on Tuesday evening around 7.30 pm Tunia Station But it happened. According to the information, the goods train coming from Rourkela was standing at Tunia for engine exchange (power inter posing). The goods train with which the engine was to be exchanged at Tunia, was going to take about one and a half hours to reach Tunia. Seeing this, Manish Kumar, the SALP of the goods train got down from the engine.

Loco pilot upset due to non-availability of ALP

After about an hour, a plan was being prepared to exchange the engine, but he did not come to the engine. Due to which loco pilot Panchanan Sahu got upset. Loco pilots were looking for ALP. Only then the driver of the goods train passing in the up line told about the dead body on the railway track. The dead body was divided into many pieces, there were no clothes on the body. Due to which it was very difficult to identify, each and every cloth was searched on the railway line in the dark.

loco pilot identified alp’s body by clothes

The loco pilot identified the dead body of his ALP by the clothes. After this the railway departments were informed. After getting the information, the railway team reached the spot. The dead body was brought to Chakradharpur from the railway line. Loco pilot of South-Bihar Express train HJ Tigga has been instructed to come to Chakradharpur. The body was sent to Mandal Hospital Chakradharpur for postmortem on Wednesday. After the postmortem, the dead body was handed over to the relatives.