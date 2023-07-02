Jharkhand: Murder of a married woman by calling her maternal home, father-in-law and brother-in-law arrested, search for others

Jharkhand Crime News: A 24-year-old woman Aarti Devi was strangled to death in Bandhu Kurumtand village of Mohanpur police station area of ​​Deoghar. Aarti has two small children. Aarti’s maternal uncle was in Mandriya village of Pathardda police station area of ​​Sarath. The father of the deceased told that at around seven o’clock on Saturday morning, the son-in-law’s younger brother Pankaj Yadav informed him that the snake had bitten the daughter. When everyone reached there on information, they saw daughter Aarti lying dead on the cot. There were also strangulation marks around her neck.

The incident was informed to the Mohanpur police, after which the station in-charge Prem Pradeep reached with Dalbal and sent the body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The father has accused son-in-law Yugal Kishore Yadav, daughter-in-law Pankaj Yadav, mother-in-law Anita Devi, father-in-law Kamdev Yadav, daughter’s sister-in-law and Nandosi of murder. Taking quick action, the police have arrested the deceased’s brother-in-law Pankaj Yadav and father-in-law Kamdev Yadav. The police is interrogating both of them regarding the incident and raids are on to arrest the other accused.

Sister went to the wedding ceremony, brother-in-law called her in the night itself

The brother of the deceased said that his sister had arrived with her brother-in-law to attend the cousin’s wedding ceremony. The ceremony was not even over when the brother-in-law, after abusing his sister on the phone, called her at around 10 pm on Thursday night. The brother alleges that the sister was strangled to death on Friday night itself.

what is father’s allegation

The father of the deceased said that four years ago the daughter was married to Kishore Yadav, a couple of Bandhu Kurumtand village. According to his ability, he gave gifts to the son-in-law. Kept well for a few days after marriage. During this the daughter gave birth to two children. He told that while building the house, he also provided financial assistance of one lakh rupees to the son-in-law. But, after a few days, the in-laws including the son-in-law demanded a Pulsar bike and 50 thousand rupees in dowry. On not giving the money, they started torturing the daughter and even started fighting.

