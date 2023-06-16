Jharkhand: Naga monks organize Rath Yatra for hundreds of years in Chandil, there seems to be a gathering of devotees

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash / Himanshu Gop: A grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will take place on the second day of Ashada Shukla in Chandil, about 50 km away from Seraikela district headquarters. In Chandil, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will reach Gundicha temple by riding on three different chariots. Prabhu’s Rath Yatra will start from Sri Sadhu Bandh Mathia Dashnami Naga Sanyasi Ashram located in Chandil to Gundicha Temple located on Station Road. The most special thing about the Rath Yatra organized in Chandil is that the Rath Yatra is organized here under the leadership of Naga Sannyasins.

The tradition of taking out Rath Yatra on three different chariots since 1980

By the way, the Rath Yatra taken out from Sri Sadhu Bandh Mathia Dashnami Naga Sanyasi Ashram located in Chandil started during the British rule. At that time only one chariot used to come out. From the year 1980, on the lines of Jagannath Puri (Odisha), the Brahmalin Mahant Parmanand Saraswati (Mathiya Baba) of the Math started the tradition of taking out the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra on three different chariots. Earlier, Mahaprabhu along with his elder brother and sister used to go to Mousibadi riding on the same chariot. At present, a grand Rath Yatra is being organized here under the direction of International Vice President of Juna Akhara Shri Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati. Now the International Vice President of Juna Akhara Shri Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati has done the work of giving a new status to the Rath Yatra here.

Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will start on June 20

Here the preparations for the Rath Yatra to be held on June 20 are going on in full swing. On June 20, first Lord Balabhadra (Balram) on a chariot named Taladhwaj, sister Subhadra on a chariot named Devdalan in the middle and Lord Jagannath on the last on Nandighosh chariot will reach Mousibadi Gundicha temple. Chandil’s Ratha Yatra is famous in the whole region. People from far and wide reach here to participate in the Rath Yatra.

Devotees will be given darshan on 18th June on Netra Utsav

The eye festival of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be held on 18th June. On this day Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will appear to the devotees in a new youthful form. According to religious tradition, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra have now become ill after taking bath on Devasnan Purnima on June 4. He has been kept in isolation for 14 days to recover and his herbal treatment has started. All the traditions regarding Rath Yatra are being followed in Sri Sadhu Bandh Mathia Dashnami Naga Sanyasi Ashram located in Chandil.

Rath Yatra preparations in full swing

Extensive preparations are being made for the Rath Yatra at Srisadhu Badh Mathia Naga Sanyasi Ashram in Chandil. Along with repairing the chariots, the painting work is going on in full swing. A large number of devotees will reach to pull the strings of faith during the Rath Yatra. From common to special people, people here carry the ashes of Lord Jagannath from Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple.

Why will this year’s Rath Yatra be special?

This year, especially in front of all the three chariots, the chariot will be taken from Math to Mausi Bari while performing Harinam Sankirtan by the Harinam Sankirtan Mandali. Along with this, this time special worship will be done by the priests of the religious city of Kashi. During the Rath Yatra, Anna Bhog will be distributed along with Atka Prasad.

Rath Yatra starts in rural areas of Chandil subdivision

Apart from Chandil Sadhubandh Mathia of Chandil sub-division area, Rath Yatra is taken out in the rural areas with great enthusiasm from Badamtand, Mirudih, Nimdih’s Raghunathpur to Dumdumi in Chowka. There is a gathering of devotees here too.

Rath Yatra is hundreds of years old: Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati

In this regard, International Vice President of Juna Akhara Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati said that the organization of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Chandil is hundreds of years old. For the last five decades, the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is being organized here in a very grand manner. Prabhu Jagannath, elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra will ride on three different chariots from Sri Sadhu Bandh Mathia Dashnami Naga Sanyasi Ashram in Chandil to Gundicha Temple located on Station Road. There will also be a gathering of devotees during this time.

Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will be taken out on June 20: Mahant Indranand Saraswati

At the same time, Mahant Indranand Saraswati of Shri Sadhu Bandh Mathia Dashnami Naga Sanyasi Ashram said that on June 20, the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out with devotion and enthusiasm. Lord Jagannath’s eye festival will be held on 18th June. Bhandara will also be organized on the occasion. All the rituals are performed in the historic Rath Yatra of Chandil. Devotees reach from Jharkhand as well as West Bengal during the Rath Yatra. Mr. Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati, International Vice President of Juna Akhara has given a new status to the tradition that has been going on for years.

