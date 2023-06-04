Jharkhand: Nashik company will print hologram on liquor bottles, Prism company stuck in scam canceled

Ranchi, Sunil Kumar Jha. In Jharkhand, preparations are now being made to hand over the responsibility of printing the hologram on liquor bottles to the Government of India’s Nashik press. Necessary process is being completed for this. At the same time, the government has withdrawn the work of printing holograms from ‘Prism Holographic and Films Securities Private Limited’. A letter has been issued in this regard. Under the new Liquor Policy-2022, both the wholesale liquor supplying companies, consultants and retail liquor selling agency have already been taken out of Jharkhand.

Nasik Press is responsible for printing the first hologram.

It is noteworthy that before the implementation of ‘New Liquor Policy-2022’ in Jharkhand, the responsibility of printing the hologram was given to Nashik Press only. Under the new liquor policy, the work of printing holograms was given to ‘Prism Holographic and Films Securities Private Limited’ for five years. However, within a year the work was withdrawn from the company. Because, this company has been found involved in Chhattisgarh liquor scam. In Chhattisgarh also, this company got the responsibility of printing holograms.

448 crore revenue loss last year

The new product policy was implemented in the state in the year 2022-23. The revenue target could not be met under the new product policy. There was a loss of revenue of about Rs 448 crore in the state. Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited has filed a case against the wholesale liquor selling company as well as the retail liquor selling agency for loss of revenue.