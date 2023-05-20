Jharkhand: National Tribal Festival begins today, Union Minister Arjun Munda made a big announcement at the inauguration ceremony

Shachindra Kumar Dash / Anand Hurad:

The three-day National Tribal Festival began under the aegis of All India Tribal Community at Utsav Maidan in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, adjacent to West Simbhum. The National Tribal Festival was inaugurated by Arjun Munda, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, Minister of State Visheshwar Tudu and others by lighting the lamp and offering wreaths. People of tribal community have reached from different regions of the country and abroad to participate in this programme. Mainly the art, culture, tradition, language, literature, education and health of the tribals were discussed in the festival.

The guests involved in the program appealed to the tribals of the country to unite and work in the interest of the society. Special emphasis was laid on the social, economic, cultural and educational progress of the tribals in the festival. During this, 20 different stalls were set up and exhibition related to different states was organized. It rained heavily during the program. Due to this, the address of the guests was affected for some time.

People who reached the program were honored by giving mementos



After the inauguration, the guests who reached the tribal festival were honored by giving mementos. Mainly in the program, President of All India Tribal Community Purushottam Gagarai, Vice President Sukhram Pahan, Secretary Jagannath Tuti, Rasanand Behera, Tribikram Nayak, Jagannath Tuti, Himanshu Sulanki, Bablu Munda, Sohan Lal Hurad, Ramesh Sulanki, Sukhram Pahan, Rohit Munda, Many people including Dubraj Hembram, Sourav Nag, Nirmal Nag, Anant Tudu, Ghasinath Oram, Sajal Nag, Dumrudhar Barik, Ramesh Nag were present. At the end of the program, Union Minister Arjun Munda honored many people.

Continuous work for all round development of tribal society: Arjun Munda



After the program, Tribal Minister Arjun Munda said in a special conversation with the media that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the upliftment of the tribes. It is the effort of the government that tribal children get opportunities in every field. The Tribal Ministry will soon open 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country. Where efforts will be made to connect them with better education, health as well as self-employment. He also congratulated the organizers for the successful event.