Jharkhand Naxal News: Jharkhand police got big success, arrested 6 Naxalites with weapons from Khunti

Khunti: The police of Khunti district have arrested six militants from two different police station areas. Police have arrested four militants from Tuyu forest of Karra police station area of ​​Khunti and also recovered weapons. Here, two militants who had come to collect levy at Burju Ruitola under Saiko police station area of ​​Khunti district were caught by the police during vehicle checking. These include Sanjay Mundri and AC Ramay. Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari gave this information in a press conference.

Four extremists of PLFI arrested

On the basis of secret information, police have arrested four PLFI militants, including Ajay Dhan alias Soma, Chandan Horo, Jatru Herenj and Mani Munda, in a raid from Tuyu forest of Karra police station area of ​​Khunti. The police recovered one country-made carbine, one country-made rifle of .315 bore, one country-made gun of 12 bore, three bullets of 9 mm, four bullets of .315 bore, two bullets of 12 bore, three mobiles and ten pamphlets of PLFI. Has been done. The sub-branch of PLFI is marked Black Tiger in the pamphlet. Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari told a press conference that he was trying to run the organization. Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari, Inspector Digvijay Singh, Karra police station in-charge Deepak Kumar Singh, Puani Sanjeev Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and armed forces were involved in the campaign.

Two naxalite arrests arrived to collect levy

Police caught two militants during vehicle checking who had come to collect levy at Burju Ruitola under Saiko police station area of ​​Khunti district. These include Sanjay Mundri and AC Ramay. The police have recovered a bike, three bullets of 7.62 mm, one bullet of .315 bore, two PLFI donation receipts, two pamphlets and a mobile from them. Torpa SDPO told in the press conference that SP Aman Kumar had received information that some militants were about to come to Ruitola to collect levy. On the basis of information, vehicle checking was done on the possible route. Seeing the police, the militants started running away. The police caught them. Khunti SDPO Amit Kumar, Psycho police station in-charge Ritesh Kumar Mahto, Sani Megh Raut and armed forces were involved in the campaign.

