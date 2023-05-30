Jharkhand: Naxalites’ plot against security forces foiled again, 11 IED bombs recovered from forest in search operation

Chaibasa, Sunil Sinha. In Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district police and security forces have once again foiled their plan by recovering 11 IED bombs planted by Naxalites to harm the security forces. Security forces recovered five IED bombs planted earlier by Naxalites in forest and hilly areas around Tumbahaka village under Tonto police station and six IED bombs from Maradiri, Hathiburu, Meralgadha and Chhota Kuida under Goilkera police station area. Along the way four spiked holes with iron rod and a large number of arrows have also been recovered. This information was given by Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

Security forces are getting continuous success

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told that the recovered explosives have been destroyed at the same place from the point of view of security. The anti-Naxal campaign continues. It is noteworthy that the district police and security forces recovered more than half a dozen IED bombs planted by the Naxalites on May 27 as well. For the recovery of bombs, the district police and security forces have started a campaign from May 27, in which they are getting great success. On the first day, during the operation, the police recovered IEDs from the border areas of Tumbahaka and Anjadbeda under Tonto police station and Kuida and Maradiri villages under Goilkera police station.

CPI Maoist top leader Misir Besra’s squad is traveling

The Superintendent of Police said that the top leaders of the banned Naxalite organization CPI Maoist, Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Chaman, Kande, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, Ashwin along with their squad are roaming in Kolhan area for subversive activity. Therefore, a joint operation is being conducted by various battalions of Police, Cobra and CRPF. He told that this campaign against Naxalites will continue. Apart from the district police, Cobra 209, 203 battalions, CRPF 197, 174, 193, 157, 134, Jaguhar 60 and 7 battalions and bomb disposal squad personnel were involved in the search operation against the Naxalites.

The recovered IED bombs are as follows-

– 1.5 kg – one

08 kg – two

01 kg – two

03 KG – One

-06 KG-III

– 4-5 kg ​​- two