Jharkhand: NCC cadet Shivam, who was honored by PM Modi, reached Ichak, got respect

Jharkhand News: Country’s best NCC cadet Shivam, who was honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reached Mokatma village under Ichak block of Hazaribagh district on Friday. Before this, many people, including Mangura Panchayat head Meena Devi and social worker Ramlakhan Mehta, welcomed Shivam at Kariyatpur Chowk by giving him bouquets and garlanding him. Also wished for a bright future while feeding sweets.

Shivam has been honored as the best NCC cadet

Let us inform that on the occasion of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Education Minister Manish Sisodia and NCC Army General Manoj Pandey on January 28, 2023 at NCC Camp Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, Shivam (NCC Army Division Country Awarded for securing first rank in Chief Meena Devi and the villagers received the information about Shivam’s arrival after five months, so they enthusiastically welcomed Shivam.

Jharkhand: Naga monks organize Rath Yatra for hundreds of years in Chandil, there seems to be a gathering of devotees

Shivam’s father is a retired army officer

Shivam’s father Ajit Kumar Singh is a retired army officer and is currently serving at Vinoba Bhave University. His grandfather BJP leader former sarpanch Satyanarayan Singh is happy on receiving the honor of his grandson. Shivam completed his 10th standard from Angel High School, Hazaribagh and 12th standard from St. Xavier’s High School, Hazaribagh. While received graduation from Delhi University. BJP leaders Badri Prasad Mehta, Navlesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar Singh, Ashok Nirala, Ramsharan Sharma, Ramavatar Swarnakar, Dr. Pramod Kumar, Dr. Nitish Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Indradev Mehta, Dineshwar Rana, Ranjit Kumar, Mo Mukhtar, Vineet among those honored. Many people including Kumar, Ravi Sharma, Prakash Mehta, Mundrika Prasad, Kishori Mahato were present.