jharkhand news bus full of passengers overturned at majhigawan in garhwa district mtj

A horrific road accident took place early in the morning in Garhwa, a remote district of Jharkhand. The bus going from Majhigawan to Garhwa overturned at Ghordag turn. More than a dozen people were injured in this. It is being told that there were 50 people in the bus. No one died in the accident. Thankfully the bus did not fall into the ditch. Please tell that the place where the bus overturned, there is a sharp turn and a gap as well. Had the bus fallen into the ditch, a major accident could have happened. Immediately after the accident, the nearby villagers reached there and started relief and rescue work. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were given first aid.