jharkhand news gadar actress ameesha patel accused of 2 crore fraud case appeared in ranchi court hiding her face mtj

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel once again appeared in the Ranchi court in connection with a case of fraud of Rs 2 crore from a film producer from Jharkhand. Amisha Patel, who reached Ranchi on the instructions of the court, once again covered her entire face with a scarf. He didn’t even talk to the media. In view of the production of Ameesha Patel, elaborate security arrangements were made in the Ranchi Civil Court. He had complained last time that he had to face problems due to lack of security. Ameesha Patel has got an opportunity for mediation, but her lawyer says that the ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Gadar’ fame actress is ready to face the trial. She will not compromise. However, Ameesha had said in front of the judge in the court that she is ready for mediation, but her lawyer will also be with her. What else happened in Ranchi court, watch the full video here.