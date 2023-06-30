jharkhand news how much do people know sido kanhu hero of hul revolution mtj

-Advertisement-
By Blitz India Desk
Before the revolution of 1857, the tribal heroes had raised the flag of rebellion against the British in Santhal Pargana of Jharkhand. Sido-Kanhu was the name of the heroes who revolutionized against the British rule. Sido-Kanhu united more than 50 thousand tribal peoples from 400 villages and launched a movement against the British rule. This rebellion of Sido-Kanhu is known as Hul Kranti. The brave tribal heroes of Bhognadih, Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav ​​and Phulo-Jhano, fought the guns of the British army with bow and arrow and other traditional weapons and made their teeth sour. How much do the people of Jharkhand know about such heroes. See in this video.

