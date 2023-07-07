jharkhand news shravani mela 2023 live deoghar kanwar yatra babadham traffic diversions special trains routes 2

The State Shravani Fair 2023 is special in many ways. In this episode, under the Prasad Yojana, for the convenience of godlike devotees in Kanwaria Path, free accommodation has been ensured by the district administration in the spiritual building, where drinking water, toilets, mobile charging, bathrooms etc. are provided free of cost along with better accommodation. Arrangements have been made for the devotees. Apart from this, various facilities have been ensured for the devotees in the spiritual building built on 07 acres of land, such as- Spiritual Congreation Hall, Community Toilet& 50 units for Gents & 50 units for Ladies, Food Stalls, Shops, First Aid, Spiritual Congregation Hall etc. facilities have been made for the devotees free of cost. Along with this, food arrangements have also been made for Kanwariyas/devotees coming from India and abroad at the spiritual building Sarasani, Deoghar, in which minimum fee will be payable from the devotees.

Shravani Mela 2023 Live Deoghar