Jharkhand: NIA conducts search operation at houses of 2 hardcore Naxalites in Palamu, many important documents found

Palamu, Chandrashekhar Singh , The team of National Investigation Agency conducted a search operation at the house of hardcore Maoist Zonal Commander Ramprasad Yadav alias Prasad ji and Sub Zonal Commander Abhijeet Yadav of banned Naxalite organization MCC. During this, the NIA got hold of many documents including important clues of the Naxalite organization from the house of Naxalite Abhijeet Yadav.

NIA first knocked at the house of hardcore Naxalite Ramprasad Yadav

On Wednesday morning, a 12-member NIA team started a search operation after reaching the ancestral house of the banned Naxalite organization MCC, Ramprasad Yadav alias Prasad ji alias Sujit ji alias Bhandari, at Bagaiya, regarding the police of Chhatarpur police station. During this, a search operation was conducted at Naxalite Ramprasad’s house by completely blocking the village.

Many important documents found from Naxalite Abhijeet Yadav’s house

After this, the NIA team conducted a search operation by reaching the ancestral house of hardcore Maoist Abhijeet Yadav located in Tilaiya Tola of Bandhudih village. During this, the team got hold of many important documents and many clues related to the Naxalite organization from the house of this Naxalite.

Both naxalites are in jail

Maoist Prasad Yadav was arrested from a house in Bagaiya on October 20, 2022, while Abhijeet was arrested a month later from Gaya in Bihar. Let us inform that in Madanpur, Bihar in the year 2015-16, Naxalites attacked and killed many soldiers of Cobra Battalion by planting land mines. Regarding this incident, the NIA team raided the hideouts of both the Naxalites.

Abhijeet Yadav was involved in police-naxal encounter in Bihar’s Sondaha

On July 18, 2016, 10 commandos of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion were killed and five were injured in an IED blast during an encounter with Naxalites at Sondaha in Aurangabad district of Bihar. Maoist Politburo members Sandeep Yadav, Commander Naval Bhunia, Ram Prasad Yadav, Abhay Yadav and Abhijeet Yadav were involved in this attack.