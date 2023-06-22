Jharkhand: No entry of vehicles, route diverted from 10 am to 6 am in Ranchi’s Kantatoli

Jharkhand News: In view of the construction of Kantatoli flyover, all types of vehicles will be banned from 10 pm to 6 am from June 23. This arrangement will continue till the launching work is over. The decision was taken on the basis of the application received from the company engaged in the construction of the flyover. However, there will be an exemption for people living near Kantatoli Chowk. At the same time, there will be exemption to enter from Durga Soren Chowk through the exit gate of Khadgarha bus stand. Necessary information in this regard has been issued from the Traffic SP office.

No entry of vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am

According to the necessary information issued from the office of Traffic SP, Ranchi, in view of the construction of Kantatoli flyover, a ban has been imposed on the operation of all types of vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am. During this, it was informed that all the vehicles traveling from Khelgaon to Kantatoli will reach their destination via Khelgaon-Tatisilve-Durga Soren Chowk-Namkum.

Vehicles will ply on this route

On the other hand, all the vehicles traveling from Durga Soren Chowk via Kantatoli will reach their destination via Tatisilve-Khelgaon. Apart from this, buses going from Durga Soren Chowk to Khadgarha bus stand have been allowed to enter only through the exit gate of Khadgarha bus stand.

Route diverted due to bridge construction

On the other hand, one way was done between Vivekananda Chowk to Rajendra Chowk till June 15 for the construction of bridge in Doranda. At the same time, the route was diverted due to the construction of a bridge between Devendra Manjhi Chowk to Rajendra Chowk. Under this, vehicles coming from Hinoo side were allowed to go from Rajendra Chowk towards overbridge via Devendra Manjhi Chowk, Mecon Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Commandant’s residence. Similarly, vehicles coming from the overbridge were sent towards Hinoo via Rajendra Chowk, Commandant Awas, Ambedkar Chowk, Mecon Chowk, Devendra Manjhi Chowk.