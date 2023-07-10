Jharkhand: On the first Monday of Sawan, devotees gathered in Dukhharnath Dham, the temple complex echoed with the praise of Bhole Baba

Crowd of devotees at Baba Dukhharannath Dham on the first Monday of Sawan.

In Giridih district, on the occasion of the first Monday of Sawan, a crowd of devotees gathered since early morning to offer water to Baba Bholenath at Baba Dukhaharan Nath Dham temple located in Udanabad of Sadar block.

By lifting water from the Uttarwahini river, the devotees queued up and chanting praises of Baba Bholenath, reached Dukhharnath Dham temple and offered water to Baba Bholenath.

During this, the atmosphere of the whole area became devotional. The priest of the temple told that the faith of Baba Dukhaharnath Dham temple is supernatural.

He said that after worshiping with devotion in this temple, Dukkhaharnath Baba fulfills every wish of the devotees.

The priest also told that on the first Monday of Sawan, thousands of devotees reach here to offer water to Lord Bholeshankar and offer prayers.

Tight security arrangements in temples on the first Monday of Sawan.

Here, in view of the crowd that gathered on the first Monday, the team of Mufassil police station was present on the spot. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the devotees do not face any kind of trouble.

